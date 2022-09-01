Telangana: Results of 1st yr Elementary Education announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday announced the results of the first-year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.ED). The results can be accessed form the official website.

According to a press release from the Telangana government, the last date for the re-counting of marks is September 16.

Also Read Telangana: LAWCET results declared

The timetable of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.ED) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) 2nd-year has been announced by the Telangana Government.

The batch will be conducted in two spans that is September 9 and September 22.

On 17, August, the results of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2022 for three-year law and five-year law degree courses and PGLCET 2022 were announced. About 74 per cent of candidates qualified for the tests.