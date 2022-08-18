Telangana: LAWCET results declared

Hyderabad: Telangana state government on Wednesday announced the results of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2022 for three-year law and five-year law degree courses and PGLCET 2022. About 74 percent of candidates qualified the tests.

Out of 28,921 candidates who appeared in tests, 21,662 have qualified. Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder jointly declared the results here.

The results have been made available on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

M Sai Krishna of Andhra Pradesh, K Sri Charan Yajvi of Hyderabad and M Bharath Bhushan of Secunderabad Cantonment bagged first rank in TS LAWCET (5ydc&3ydc) and PGLCET respectively.