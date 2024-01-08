Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign West Bengal: Mamata

Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country's safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 2:14 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that those questioning West Bengal’s law and order situation in the backdrop of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers were trying to malign the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country’s safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Also Read
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata tells party workers to resist evil forces

“I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the state,” she said, addressing the ‘Students’ Week’ programme here.

MS Education Academy

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh’s house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state’s ration system.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 2:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button