‘Those who don’t vote for Modi…’: Ex-BJP MP threatens Rajasthan govt employees

Former BJP MP from Rajasthan, Santosh Ahlawat, sparked controversy by threatening government employees who do not vote for Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a booth-level workers’ gathering in the Surajgarh Assembly segment, Ahlawat, 61, threatened that those who do not support Modi will not be allowed to continue working or sitting in their offices following the election.

In the video of her speech being circulated on social media, the former MP who has been dropped by the party for the Lok Sabha polls, expressed her support for party nominee Shubhkaran Choudhary.

In the purported video, Ahlawat guarantees her shubkchintaks (well-wishers) that nothing will stop them (BJP) from achieving their goals. After that, she issued an “open invitation” to government employees, to vote for PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 elections “or pack your bags.”

Also Read BJP aims to repeat win in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada LS seat

“For five years, I will not allow you to enter Surajgarh. Someone warned me yesterday not to talk like this, so tell the whole village. I’m saying it once more. Those who do not support Narendra Modi do not have the right to hold a government position in Surajgarh Vidhan Sabha seat and do their duties,” the MP went on saying.

Subsequently, Sharwan Kumar, a Surajgarh Congress MLA, shared the video on Facebook with the following message: “Where is the Election Commission? Show up and take action if you are still alive. If not, put an end to the election drama and install Modiji as king or queen.”

Former #BJP MP from #Rajasthan, #SantoshAhlawat, said that govt employees who don't vote for #NarendraModi will not have right to sit in their offices or perform their duties after polls.



“Pack your bags if you won’t vote for Modi. I won’t allow you to enter,” she was heard… pic.twitter.com/5wuW71KEMh — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 5, 2024

ECI model code

As the Lok Sabha 2024 elections are ticking near, the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced the “Model Code” in March that reminds parties to maintain decorum during campaigns.

With the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) went into effect. Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Rajiv Kumar asked political parties to conduct themselves with decorum while campaigning.

There will be seven phases to the voting process for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the first phase beginning on April 19 with 102 seats. The votes will be counted on June 4.

“I request parties to avoid using derogatory rhetoric and personal assaults. Speech no-go areas are designated to uphold decorum. Let’s avoid going too far in our rivalry. We have sent out a directive to the political parties, encouraging them to cultivate a discourse on politics that unites rather than divides,” the official said while announcing the dates for the elections.

The political parties were also cautioned by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar not to use hate speech, appeals based on caste or religion, criticism of any aspect of a private person’s life, or statements on social media that denigrate or disparage competitors.