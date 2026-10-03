Thousands expected to attend Bathukamma immersion at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The annual Saddula Bathukamma festival is expected to attract thousands of women to immerse floral arrangements into Tank Bund on October 18.

In preparation for the festivities, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju conducted a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, October 3.

He said that elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate Bathukamma, the state’s culturally distinctive floral festival, on a grand scale from October 10 to 18.

On the final day, thousands of women will arrive at Tank Bund in a procession carrying Bathukammas from the Amaraveerula Smaraka Kendra (Martyrs’ Memorial) opposite the Secretariat at 4 pm. Hundreds of artists would also participate in the procession, showcasing various traditional art forms.

Bathukamma arrangements at major intersections

The Chief Secretary directed officials to install Bathukamma arrangements at major intersections across the city to create a festive atmosphere and to decorate several junctions with electric lights.

He also instructed the concerned officials to illuminate all major government offices in the city.

As a large number of women from nearby localities, colonies and settlements are expected to come to Tank Bund to celebrate Bathukamma, officials were directed to take all necessary measures to ensure that they face no inconvenience.

The Chief Secretary also instructed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to make special arrangements for Bathukamma immersion at the Bathukamma Ghat in Tank Bund Children’s Park as well as along Necklace Road.

With the Bathukamma celebrations on Tank Bund scheduled between 5 pm and 10 pm, officials were directed to make arrangements for traffic diversions, barricading and basic animeties.

As celebrations will also be held at Ravindra Bharathi throughout the ten-day festival period, special arrangements should be made there as well. Bathukamma celebrations should also be organized at all tourism destinations and prominent locations across the state, he said.

The Chief Secretary revealed that a special logo reflecting the spirit of the Bathukamma festival is being designed this year. The logo will also incorporate the Telangana Global Summit scheduled to be held in December.

Also Read Bathukamma 2025: How Hyderabad celebrates this floral tradition

What is Bathukamma?

The word ‘Bathukamma’ comes from two Telugu words: ‘Bathuku’, meaning ‘life’, and ‘Amma’, meaning ‘mother’. Together, it signifies “Mother, come alive.” The festival is dedicated to the Goddess Gauri, who represents life and fertility. Women and girls create beautiful stacks of seasonal flowers, arranged in layers to resemble a temple tower, with a turmeric idol called Gauramma placed on top.

The celebrations begin with households cleaning their courtyards and decorating them with rangoli patterns. Women collect flowers from gardens and fields, carefully arranging them in seven or more layers. Each day of the nine-day festival has its own rituals and food offerings. The final day, Saddula Bathukamma, is the grandest, with large gatherings and immersions in major lakes like Hussain Sagar.