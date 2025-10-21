Thousands flock to Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar to offer Deepawali prayers

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees thronged the Bhagyalaxmi Temple, located at the base of one of the pillars of the iconic Charminar, to offer prayers and seek blessings on Deepawali, October 20. The long queue continued into the following day.

The temple adorned a festive look with flowers and glittery lights. After seeking blessings, devotees were presented with a silver coin as a part of tradition.

In recent years, the number of devotees visiting the Bhagyalaxmi temple has significantly swelled, especially during Hindu festivals.

The stretch expanded until Gulzar Houz and beyond. Local traders put up banners to welcome the devotees. Free food and drinking water supply arrangements were made.

The Rapid Action Force and police have been deployed to ensure law and order, and no communal disharmony takes place. It will continue till Wednesday.

Deepawali is observed on the 15th day of the Kartik season, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ramaa (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu), along with Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana returned from their 14-year-long exile, where he defeated the demon king Ravana.

(The headline contained a spelling error which has been rectified)