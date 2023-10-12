Threads is not going to amplify news on the platform: Instagram head

At an Instagram creator event last week, Mosseri said” “We want to empower creators in general. We try not to lean too hard into news. We’re not anti-news”.

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:45 pm IST
Adam Mosseri

New Delhi: Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that Threads is not going to amplify news on the platform, as Elon Musk bets big on making X a news-driven platform with asking users to become citizen journalists.

In a post on Threads, Mosseri said they are not anti-news and news is clearly already on Threads.

“People can share news; people can follow accounts that share news. We’re not going to get in the way of any either. But, we’re also not going go to amplify news on the platform,” he clarified.

“To do so would be too risky given the maturity of the platform, the downsides of over-promising, and the stakes,” he added.

However, if Threads does not post news on its platform, it will never be an alternative to X.

At an Instagram creator event last week, Mosseri said” “We want to empower creators in general. We try not to lean too hard into news. We’re not anti-news”.

“Having worked on Facebook for a long time and leaning in really hard there, we want to be really careful not to over-promise and under-deliver,” he added.

Meanwhile, Musk is encouraging people to do citizen journalism on X.

“Please encourage more citizen journalism! You can do live video easily from your phone. More on-the-ground reporting from regular citizens will change the world,” he said last month.

