Threat calls to Raja Singh: Hyderabad police issue lookout circular against accused

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police issued a lookout circular against a man who was allegedly making threatening calls to Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Raja Singh recently complained to the police that some unknown persons were threatening him over the phone and planning to kill him. He said the calls were coming from the Middle East countries.

Raja Singh lodged complaints with the police several times and cases were booked in the Cybercrime police station.

The police after studying the pattern of the calls and the locations using VoIP numbers found the calls were made from Kuwait. The man who was threatening Raja Singh was identified as Khasim, a resident of Chandrayangutta presently staying in Kuwait. He earlier stayed in Saudi Arabia.

Upon confirmation, the police collected his passport details of Khasim and got a Lookout Circular issued against his name to all airports, sea ports, and border checkposts.