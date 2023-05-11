Three accused in TSPSC paper leak case get bail

Hyderabad: A city court on Thursday granted conditional bail to three accused in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case.

Nampally criminal court granted bail to Renuka, Ramesh and Prashanth Reddy on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

The court directed them to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days in a week. The court also asked police to seize their passports.

Also Read TSPSC paper leak case becoming more complex

They have been asked to appear before SIT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for three months.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petition of Renuka. She had sought bail on the ground that she has to look after a child and also on health grounds.

Renuka is accused number three in the case. She was a friend of P. Praveen Kumar, prime accused in the case who was working as an Assistant Section Officer at TSPSC.

A former teacher, Renuka had purchased the question paper from Praveen for her brother Rajeshwar Nayak, who had appeared in the Assistant Engineer exam. She, along with her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, had also allegedly sold the question papers to other candidates through Ketavath Srinivas, a police constable.

The SIT on Tuesday arrested six more persons in the case, taking the number of arrests in the case to 27.

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 13 following a complaint by a youth. The police initially arrested nine accused, including Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC.

They had allegedly stolen question papers of some exams from a computer in a confidential section of the Commission and sold it to other accused.