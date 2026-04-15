Three arrested as 1.05 kg ganja seized in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: 1.05 kg of ganja was seized, and three individuals were arrested by the enforcement branch during two separate operations in Serilingampally.

According to the police, Circle Inspector Subhash Chander raided two places where 300 grams of ganja was seized from an individual, a resident of East Godavari district. The individual has been identified as Vanga Manoj Ravi Teja.

In another raid near Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, 750 grams of ganja was found. The two people involved in the case, residents of Srikakulam district, have been identified as Botla Bhaskara Sai and Rella Bhanu Prakash.

Assistant Commissioner R Kishan stated that the three accused, along with the seized items, which include a two-wheeler, were handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station.