Three arrested as 1.05 kg ganja seized in Rangareddy

The three accused, along with the seized items, which include a two-wheeler, were handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:29 pm IST
Arrested suspects with seized ganja in Rangareddy, police showcase the drug bust and apprehended individu.

Hyderabad: 1.05 kg of ganja was seized, and three individuals were arrested by the enforcement branch during two separate operations in Serilingampally.

According to the police, Circle Inspector Subhash Chander raided two places where 300 grams of ganja was seized from an individual, a resident of East Godavari district. The individual has been identified as Vanga Manoj Ravi Teja.

In another raid near Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, 750 grams of ganja was found. The two people involved in the case, residents of Srikakulam district, have been identified as Botla Bhaskara Sai and Rella Bhanu Prakash.

Subhan Bakery

Assistant Commissioner R Kishan stated that the three accused, along with the seized items, which include a two-wheeler, were handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:29 pm IST

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