Three arrested in Chaderghat with ganja, live cartridges

Police recovered the narcotics and six double barrel breech loading (DBBL) cartridges from their possession.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th November 2025 9:44 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police and Task Force (South East and East Zones), on Tuesday, November 4, arrested three people for possessing 200 grams of ganja and live cartridges during a vehicle check near Dilkusha Function Hall in Akbarbagh.

Imran of Old Malakpet, Bashith of Malakpet, and Asif of Malakpet were suspiciously riding a two-wheeler when they were intercepted by the police.

Upon inspection, police recovered ganja and six double barrel breech loading (DBBL) cartridges from their possession.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

