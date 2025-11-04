Three arrested in Chaderghat with ganja, live cartridges

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police and Task Force (South East and East Zones), on Tuesday, November 4, arrested three people for possessing 200 grams of ganja and live cartridges during a vehicle check near Dilkusha Function Hall in Akbarbagh.

Imran of Old Malakpet, Bashith of Malakpet, and Asif of Malakpet were suspiciously riding a two-wheeler when they were intercepted by the police.

Upon inspection, police recovered ganja and six double barrel breech loading (DBBL) cartridges from their possession.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.