Three arrested in Hyderabad for occupying govt land with fake orders

Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested by Narsingi police on Friday, May 29, for allegedly creating fake government orders to sell 10 acres of government land in Gandipet.

A case had been registered on May 23 based on a complaint by the Gandipet mandal Tahsildar, Srinivas Reddy, wherein he stated that five fabricated government orders (GOs) were being circulated through WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely portraying that government land situated in survey number 18 of Gandipet had been regularised and allotted in favour of private individuals.

Police then conducted searches at the houses of the accused, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy, and Nimmala Rajesh, all residents of Gandipet, and seized bank passbooks, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) documents, mobile phones, and one laptop.

They also found that the accused had filed petitions against the revenue department in the High Court. However, the petitions were dismissed in October 2025.

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Moreover, despite having no lawful ownership, title, or legal rights over the government land, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with Bolla Ramesh and Brahma Naidu to sell the land at the rate of Rs 3.5 crore per acre, police said.

The Nimmala family then signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with Ramesh and Naidu and received nearly Rs 4 crore towards the proposed land transaction.

The conspiracy was allegedly mediated by Sunil, Radhakrishna, and others.

Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal and Nimmala Sai Kiran have been arrested, while the rest of the accused remain absconding.