Telangana HC cancels land rights obtained through fraudulent documents

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declared that land rights obtained through fraudulent documents and by misleading courts and government authorities are legally invalid.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, while delivering the verdict, observed that “fraud and justice can never coexist,” reiterating Supreme Court principles on deception and misuse of law.

Case details

The case pertains to 14.09 acres of land in the Chunchupalli area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, originally purchased by Karri Koteswara Rao in 1959. Though authorities had initiated action alleging violation of restrictions on non-tribals purchasing land in agency areas, those proceedings were dropped after the High Court earlier ruled that transactions made before the 1970 regulation were exempt.

However, a dispute arose when a man identified as Malothu Srinu claimed rights over the land using allegedly fabricated documents. Based on these records, the ITDA Additional Agent passed orders in his favour in 2011, which were later approved by the government through GO Ms No.13 in 2013.

Orders challenged in HC in 2013

Koteswara Rao challenged the orders in the High Court in 2013. During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the stamp paper submitted by Srinu, claiming a 1973 transaction, was forged.

They pointed out that the paper carried the national emblem and the slogan “Satyameva Jayate,” features that were introduced on stamp papers only from 1977 onwards. Justice Bheemapaka accepted this contention.

The court also considered a report submitted by the district collector in 2024 following High Court directions. The report revealed that 98 structures existed on the disputed land, of which 88 lacked permissions and 54 did not even have house numbers. It further stated that around 130 people had purchased plots in the area.

The petitioners had also issued public notices warning buyers that the land was under litigation. Despite this, illegal plot sales and constructions continued.

Orders obtained through fraudulent means are void: HC

After examining all aspects, the High Court ruled that orders obtained through fraudulent means are void and unenforceable. The court observed that the purchasers could not claim bona fide status as they bought the plots despite public notices and without ensuring legal approvals.

Justice Bheemapaka directed that buyers may recover their money from Srinu, who allegedly sold the plots illegally. Authorities were also instructed to initiate action against unauthorised constructions as per the law.

The court further stated that the petitioners are free to pursue both civil and criminal proceedings against Srinu for attempting to grab the land through forged documents. It also ordered revenue authorities to restore the petitioners’ names in official land records.

Notably, the case file reportedly went missing for nearly four years during the prolonged legal battle.