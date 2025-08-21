Three Asians arrested in Abu Dhabi for 377kg crystal meth haul

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, announced on Thursday, August 21, the arrest of a gang of three Asian nationals in possession of 377 kilogrammes of crystal meth.

According to police, the suspects attempted to smuggle the drugs by hiding them inside oil containers intended for sewing machines. Officers detected the scheme through their expertise, preventing the narcotics from entering circulation.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the gang employed “an innovative approach” to disguise the drugs. However, the professionalism of anti-drug teams thwarted the plan.

He emphasised that the operation’s success stemmed from the support of the leadership and the resources allocated to pursue offenders. The crackdown, he noted, aligns with the national strategy to combat narcotics and enhance security across the emirate.

Authorities reminded the public of the severe dangers posed by drug use, warning against misconceptions that narcotics bring comfort or happiness. “The reality is that they have extremely harmful effects on human health and safety,” police said.

Police urged residents to report any information on drug-related activity by contacting the Aman hotline on 8002626.