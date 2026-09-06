Three booked in case of alleged sexual misconduct with girl

Kolar: Tension prevailed in Bangarpet after hundreds of people staged a road blockade on Saturday, September 5, demanding action against two more persons allegedly involved in a case concerning alleged sexual misconduct with a six-year-old girl.

The protest came days after a 37-year-old man, identified as Raghavendra, was arrested in connection with the incident. Raghavendra, who runs a Nandini milk parlour, allegedly behaved inappropriately with the girl when she had gone there to purchase milk.

The incident had triggered protests in Bangarpet on September 3, following which police arrested Raghavendra. However, the victim’s family and local residents later alleged that two more persons had also been involved and demanded that they be booked and arrested.

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On Saturday, a large number of women and residents gathered near the hospital circle in Bangarpet and blocked the road. Protesters expressed anger that only one person had been arrested despite the incident having occurred several days earlier.

The protest led to tension in the area as police personnel were deployed to prevent the situation from escalating. Police officials attempted to pacify the protesters and sought to persuade them to withdraw the road blockade.

Former MP S Muniswamy also reached the spot and demanded that cases be registered against all those allegedly involved in the incident.

Following discussions with the protesters, KGF Superintendent of Police Shivamshu Rajput assured them that the allegations against the two additional persons would be examined and appropriate cases registered based on the investigation.

The assurance helped ease the situation, following which the protesters withdrew the blockade.

Police are now investigating the allegations and questioning those connected with the case. Officials said the exact role of each person would be established during the probe and further action would be taken based on the evidence.

The incident has sparked concern among residents and renewed demands for stringent action in cases involving crimes against children.