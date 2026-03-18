Three-day-old baby killed in strike on Iran home, youngest casualty of war

At least 1,444 civilians have been killed and 18,551 injured since the conflict began on February 28.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 2:30 pm IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Newborn baby Mojtaba wrapped in a white cloth, lying on a patterned cushion.
Mojtaba, a three-day-old infant killed in a strike near Arak, Iran. Photo: X

Tehran: A three-day-old infant was killed along with three members of his family after a pre-dawn missile strike hit a house in Amrabad village near Arak in central Iran on Monday, March 16.

The victims included the newborn boy, identified as Mojtaba, his two-year-old sister, their mother and grandmother. According to Press TV, the strike hit a civilian residence, killing all four as they slept.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned the killings, alleging that the strike targeted non-combatants. It said the deaths reflected a pattern of attacks on residential neighbourhoods and public facilities since the escalation of hostilities.

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The IRGC also criticised what it termed a lack of response from international bodies and global leaders, warning that continued inaction could lead to further escalation.

The incident follows other reported attacks in recent weeks, including a strike on a primary school in Minab on 28 February that Iranian authorities said caused significant casualties. Iranian authorities said at least 175 people, most of them children, were killed in the attack

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, at least 1,444 civilians have been killed and 18,551 injured since the conflict began on February 28, with children among those most affected.

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Iranian officials have reiterated that they will respond to the attacks as tensions continue to rise across the region.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 2:30 pm IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 3:48 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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