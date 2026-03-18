Iran says war fallout will ‘affect everyone’ as strikes hit Israel, Gulf, Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the repercussions of the ongoing conflict “will affect everyone”, as hostilities intensified across Israel, the Gulf and Lebanon.

The warning came as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks towards Israel, triggering sirens in major cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, while multiple countries across the Gulf reported interceptions of drones and ballistic missiles.

Iran launches new missile wave at Israel

Iranian state television confirmed fresh missile strikes, while the Israeli military said it detected incoming projectiles targeting central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Sirens sound across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Air raid sirens were activated across major cities, with Israeli media reporting loud explosions near Jerusalem as air defence systems intercepted several missiles.

Israeli civil defence authorities said buildings and vehicles were damaged in Holon near Tel Aviv following missile impacts and falling debris.

Missile-damaged apartment in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. Photo: AFP

Israel reports 192 injured in past 24 hours

The Israeli Health Ministry said 192 people were injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of wounded since the start of the war to 3,727.

Qatar intercepts 9 missiles, drones over Doha

Qatar said it intercepted nine ballistic missiles and multiple drones targeting the country, with residents reporting aerial interception sounds over Doha.

Kuwait shoots down 7 drones amid escalation

Kuwait’s National Guard confirmed that seven drones were intercepted within its operational areas.

Also Read Iran confirms security chief Larijani killed amid ongoing war

Saudi Arabia downs drones near Riyadh diplomatic quarter

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted multiple drones, including near the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh and in the Eastern Province.

UAE air defences intercept missile and drone threats

The UAE confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missile and drone threats, urging residents to rely on official updates.

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Tyre, Burj al-Shamali and the Bekaa Valley, as attacks intensified in Lebanon.

Beirut strike kills 6, injures 24: Lebanon health ministry

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least six people were killed and 24 others injured in Israeli strikes on central Beirut, adding that the figures are preliminary.

Iran vows retaliation, executes man accused of spying

Iranian officials warned of a “decisive” response to recent attacks. Separately, Iran’s judiciary said it executed a man convicted of spying for Israel and arrested dozens linked to anti-security networks.

Iran to hold funerals for Larijani, Basij chief Soleimani

Iran will hold funerals on Wednesday for senior security official Ali Larijani and Basij paramilitary chief Gholamreza Soleimani, both killed in Israeli air strikes, according to state media.

Drone intercepted near Baghdad airport

Iraqi air defences intercepted a drone near a logistics support centre close to Baghdad airport, according to security sources.

US loses over 12 MQ-9 drones in Iran conflict

US officials said more than 12 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been shot down since the start of the war, indicating intensified targeting of American assets.

Casualties reported in US-Israeli strikes in Iran

Authorities in Iran’s Lorestan province said four people were killed and eight others injured in US-Israeli strikes on rural areas.

Iraq resumes oil exports via Turkey amid disruptions

Iraq said it has resumed oil exports from Kirkuk to Turkey’s Ceyhan port with an initial capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, as energy routes face disruption.

Oil prices rise as conflict impacts global markets

Oil prices climbed, with Brent crude rising above $103 per barrel amid concerns over supply disruptions.

Dubai confirms air interception sounds, no injuries reported

Authorities in Dubai said loud sounds heard across the city were due to successful air defence interceptions, confirming no injuries.

Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported. Please rely on official sources for updates. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2026

Mosques in Dubai begin Qunut prayers amid crisis

Mosques across Dubai began Qunut supplications during prayers, reflecting a broader response to the ongoing tensions.