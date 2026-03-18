Iran confirms security chief Larijani killed amid ongoing war

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Larijani was killed in an overnight strike along with his son and aides. State media also reported the death of Alireza Bayat, deputy head of security at the council, who previously led Iran’s Haj and Pilgrimage Organisation and held key roles in the country’s security institutions.

In a statement carried by Mehr news agency, the council said Larijani had “attained martyrdom” after years of service. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed retaliation, describing him as a “distinguished figure” and warning that his killing would strengthen resistance against Israel and its allies.

Iran vows revenge after Larijani killing

Iran has vowed retaliation for the killing of senior official Ali Larijani, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying it launched “intense” strikes against Israel.

Military commanders warned of a “decisive” and “devastating” response, with officials stating the attacks would continue in retaliation.

Iran drone and missile attacks intercepted across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait

The conflict has spread across the Gulf, with multiple countries reporting interceptions of Iranian missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed 13 drones over its eastern province, adding that the attacks were aimed at US-linked sites, though civilian infrastructure has also been affected.

Kuwait confirmed its air defence systems engaged incoming missiles and drones, with loud explosions heard across the country attributed to successful interceptions.

The UAE said its air defences responded to incoming threats, while Dubai authorities confirmed that sounds heard across parts of the city were due to interception operations.

Bahrain urged residents to move to safe locations after sirens sounded, as the kingd5om faced continued threats.

Missile interceptions over Dubai caught on video

Witness videos circulating on social media showed missile interceptors launching into the sky over Dubai, with burning debris seen falling near the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Witness videos captured missile interceptors launching and burning debris raining from the sky near the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. pic.twitter.com/BrrZ49xjSC — Global Report (@Global_ReportHQ) March 18, 2026

Iran missile strikes kill 2 in Israel

In Israel, two people were killed in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv after suffering shrapnel wounds during Iranian strikes, according to emergency services.

Israeli media reported extensive property damage in central areas, including Kafr Qassem, where multiple sites were hit. Iran claimed its latest wave of attacks caused more than 200 casualties in Israel, though this could not be independently verified.

US uses 5,000-pound bombs on Iran missile sites near Hormuz

The US military said it carried out strikes using 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions targeting “hardened Iranian missile sites” near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the sites posed a threat to international shipping, raising concerns over the security of a key global energy route.

Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the… pic.twitter.com/hgCSFH0cqO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2026

Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it will host “the foreign ministers of a group of Arab and Islamic countries” for a consultative meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday evening.

The meeting will focus on “consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Iraq, Lebanon tensions rise as regional war expands

The war has triggered broader instability across the region. Rocket and drone attacks resumed on US diplomatic facilities in Iraq following earlier strikes. In Lebanon, at least 912 people have been killed and more than 2,200 wounded in Israeli attacks since early March, according to authorities.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military positions, including the Haifa naval base and troop gatherings along the border.

A projectile also struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, though authorities reported no damage or casualties.

India calls for stability, Modi speaks to UAE and Iran leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure and stressing the need to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stating that India’s priority remains the safety of its nationals and uninterrupted energy flows.

Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings.



We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron said ṛs linked to the conflict, while Poland also ruled out troop deployment.

US-Israel-Iran war shows no sign of de-escalation

With continued strikes, targeted killings and expanding regional involvement, the conflict shows no immediate signs of easing, raising fears of a wider war with global security and economic implications.