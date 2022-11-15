Three-day training programme from Nov 20 for BJP in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th November 2022 10:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: Starting on November 20, the BJP state unit will host a three-day state-level training session for senior officials.

The party’s 300 state-level functionaries will participate in the training session. In order to discuss the training programme, party general secretaries met with the head of the state’s BJP unit, Bandi Sanjay, in this location. He stated that the training programme will be addressed by the party’s national-level officials.

The training programme is important because the party is preparing extensive outreach initiatives to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in the coming days, he said.

