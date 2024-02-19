Three-day Urdu Book Fair launched at Hyderabad’s Public Garden

Hyderabad: A three-day Urdu book fair was launched by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Institute in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 18.

Amir Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, inaugurated the fair.

The event will remain opened for the public up to February 20, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

The fair features works from notable figures and budding writers on sale at discounted prices.

The inauguration ceremony, chaired by Prof Ashraf Rafi, President of the Institute, was attended by former Director Urdu Academy and Vice President of the Institute Prof S A Shukoor, Senior Advocate and Vice President of the Institute Ghulam Yazdani, and members of the Institute Aziz Ahmed, Dr Sardar Sajjan Singh and Khwaja Moizuddin, Dr Mustafa Ali Sarwari and others.

Dr. Javed Kamal, Director/Secretary of the Institute, organized the event.

The books are displayed attractively and catagorised under various subjects such as Islamic literature, poetry, humor. There is special emphasis on the books written by women. The names of the authors have been duly highlighted.

Prof. Ashraf Rafi expressed concern over the decline in Urdu readership. In response to the shortage of Urdu readers, Chief Guest Amir Ali Khan proposed initiating dastangoi (audio books) and pledged support for the endeavor.

Attendees commended the organizers’ efforts and congratulated them for arranging the event, believing it would foster interest in Urdu reading and provide encouragement to writers. They noted that with the rise of digital media, reading has declined, and even those interested often opt for digital copies over hardcopies.

Writers lamented spending significant amounts on book publication with little readership, often resorting to distributing complimentary copies or seeing their books gather dust at home.

The fair aims to introduce writers to the new generation, offer a platform for book sales at maximum discounts, and provide Urdu enthusiasts with a diverse selection of books.

Some English books authored by Shahid Aslam Zuberi, J.S. Iftekhar and Khaja Nizamuddin and others are also on display.

Rare books, including the first translation of the Quran into Urdu and Persian, are also available.