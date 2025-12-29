Three dead, two injured in accident in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: At least three people died and two others were injured in an accident in Telangana’s Khammam district early on Monday, December 29.

The accident occurred at Mittapalli in Tallada manda when a car travelling towards Tallada from Kallur collided with a truck going towards Kallur from Tallada. Poor visibility is suspected to have caused the accident.

After being alerted, the Tallada police arrived at the scene and transported three injured persons to the Government General Hospital in Khammam for treatment.

The bodies of those trapped and killed in the car were extricated and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. The car was reduced to rubble with the impact of the collision. It was said that the people in the car were returning after a pilgrimage to Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

Chillara Balakrishna, the car driver and Rayala Anil, who died in the accident, were from Zaffergadh in Jangaon district. The injured Ajay, Kollipaka Kranthi and Gattu Rakesh were residents of Uppugallu village of Station Ghanpur mandal of the same district, the police said.