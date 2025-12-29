South Central Railway records steady infra growth in 2025

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has said it recorded steady infrastructure growth in 2025 and achieved milestones in terms of passenger service.

The SCR highlighted the inauguration of Charlapalli satellite terminal in January as its biggest achievement this year. The station was developed to reduce congestion at Hyderabad’s major terminals, aimed at providing smoother and hassle-free travel for passengers in the capital region.

It stressed that station development remained top priority. In May this year, the Begumpet, Karimnagar and Warangal stations were redeveloped as Amrit stations. In June 2025, Kacheguda heritage station underwent architectural beautification to highlight its Indo-Saracenic and Indo-Gothic design.

Extended train services

The SCR also introduced several extended train services , including new routes to Bhagat Ki Koti, Shirdi and Narasapur, along with Vande Bharat extensions to Nanded. “In terms of performance, the department achieved freight loading of 136.2 million tonnes and gross originating revenue of Rs. 19,314 crores between January and November of 2025,” the SCR said in a statement.

Infrastructure

The organisation made major progress in electrification, capacity enhancement, bridge construction and energy conservation, earning four National Energy Conservation Awards.

The SCR claimed it focused on on staff welfare and knowledge sharing, with its medical department organising the first annual conference of the Railway Association of Dermatologists.

Healthcare facilities for railway staff saw major upgrades in 2025, according to SCR. A 64-slice CT Scan machine and an in-house Cardiac Cath lab were commissioned at Lalaguda Central Hospital, Secunderabad.