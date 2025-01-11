Three die in accident in Telangana’s Jagtial

The deceased were identified as Arvind and Sai from Jabithapur died on the spot, Vamshi from Kondapur died while being shifted to hospital.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th January 2025 9:51 am IST
Hyderabad: Three youth died in an accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Friday, January 10. The incident occurred when two bikes moving in opposite directions hit each other on the outskirts of Thakkallapalli on the Jagtial-Dharmapuri main road.

The deceased were identified as Arvind and Sai from Jabithapur died on the spot, Vamshi from Kondapur died while being shifted to hospital. There have been quite a few deaths due to accidents in Telangana in the recent past.

Elderly couple dies in accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad

On January 4, an elderly couple died in Nizamabad after their bike was hit by a truck from behind.

The deceased were identified as  Laxman, 60, and Rajamani, 55. The couple were reportedly travelling towards Navipet when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind, following which they died on the spot.

After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem to a government hospital.

