Elderly couple dies in accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad

After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem to a government hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th January 2025 9:41 am IST
Elderly couple dies in accident in Telangana's Nizamabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An elderly couple died in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Saturday, January 4. The accident occurred when a lorry hit the couple’s bike in Navipet mandal.

The deceased were identified as  Laxman, 60, and Rajamani, 55. The couple were reportedly travelling towards Navipet when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind, following which they died on the spot.

After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem to a government hospital.

Also Read
Raids on restaurants in Nizamabad reveal abysmal food safety standards

The Nizamabad police registered a case of death due to negligent driving under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th January 2025 9:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button