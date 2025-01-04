Elderly couple dies in accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Hyderabad: An elderly couple died in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Saturday, January 4. The accident occurred when a lorry hit the couple’s bike in Navipet mandal.

The deceased were identified as Laxman, 60, and Rajamani, 55. The couple were reportedly travelling towards Navipet when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind, following which they died on the spot.

After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem to a government hospital.

The Nizamabad police registered a case of death due to negligent driving under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.