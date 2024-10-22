Raids on restaurants in Nizamabad reveal abysmal food safety standards

Hyderabad: Telangana Food Safety department officials conducted on Saturday, October 19, in Nizamabad district have raised serious concerns about food safety standards at several local restaurants.

The inspections revealed significant violations that could jeopardize public health, prompting urgent attention from authorities.

Raw meat stored for long time, expired products found

At the Arcade Restaurant and Bar, Lahari Hotel, inspectors noted multiple infractions. The establishment failed to display its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license prominently, a crucial requirement for food businesses.

Additionally, synthetic food colours were found in food preparations, raising alarms about the quality of ingredients used. Prepared food items, semi-cooked dishes, and raw ingredients were stored openly without lids, exposing them to contamination.

Alarmingly, 122 kg of raw meat was discovered stored for an extended period in plastic covers and was subsequently discarded due to safety concerns.

Further violations included the presence of expired products in the storeroom and improper storage practices where raw food ingredients and detergents were kept in close proximity without proper segregation.

The absence of a FoSTaC-trained supervisor and water analysis reports further highlighted the establishment’s lack of compliance with food safety regulations.

State level task force team has conducted inspections in Nizamabad district on 19.10.2024.



𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗟𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱



* FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent location.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 22, 2024

Poor sanitation practices, synthetic colours

Similarly, Hotel Vamshee International exhibited troubling practices during the inspection. Like Arcade, it did not display its FSSAI license prominently. Inspectors found open dustbins placed near cooking areas, which could lead to cross-contamination. Both raw and cooked meats were stored for extended periods in refrigerators, raising concerns about freshness and safety.

Additionally, oil and dirt accumulation was observed on the roof above the cooking area, indicating poor sanitation practices.

Expired food products were also found in the storeroom, alongside excessive use of synthetic colours in food items. The establishment failed to maintain proper hygiene in cooking and storage areas, and water analysis reports were not provided by the food business operator.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

19.10.2024



* FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent place.



* Open dustbins placed near cooking area.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 22, 2024

No gloves, hair caps

The Delhiwala Sweet House faced similar scrutiny during the inspections. Inspectors found that the FSSAI license was not displayed at a prominent location, which is a fundamental requirement for food establishments.

Food handlers were observed working without gloves or hair caps in preparation areas, compromising hygiene standards. Prepared food items were left uncovered and exposed to flies, while smoke deposition was noted on roofs and walls—further evidence of unsanitary conditions.

Cleaning spaces located within cooking areas lacked proper separation, raising additional health risks. Moreover, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports were unavailable, alongside excessive use of food colours in sweet preparations.