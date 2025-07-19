Three drug peddlers from Rajasthan held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three drug peddlers from Rajasthan were arrested in Hyderabad on Friday, July 18. 3.25 kg opium and two cars all worth Rs 17 lakh were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons are Savlaram Bishnoi, Hapuram Bishnoi, and Lalaram Bishnoi, all natives of Jalore, Rajasthan.

According to Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the prime suspect, Savlaram Bishnoi, along with his brother Gangaram, targetted youngsters from Rajasthan, who came to Hyderabad to earn a livelihood, and turn them into their consumers.

“They spread false propaganda that consumption of opium results in increased potency and several young people fell into the trap and ended up becoming drug addicts and their regular consumers,” said a press release.

Based on a tip-off, the EAGLE team nabbed the gang members when they were smuggling opium from Jalore to Hyderabad in two cars.