Spurious toddy in Hyderabad: Woman dies at OGH; toll rises to 10

Hyderabad: A woman who had consumed spurious toddy in Hyderabad earlier this month died on July 17 while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital, taking the death toll due to spurious toddy to 10.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Dendi Sunitha, a resident of Kukatpally and a native of Nagarkurnool. According to the police, Sunita had consumed toddy on July 5. She experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after reaching Nagarkurnool, where she was shifted to a government hospital and was shifted on the day before her death on July 15.

On July 14, another woman died while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after consuming spurious toddy.

Telangana mulls shutting toddy shops

The Telangana excise department has proposed shutting down toddy shops in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. The move comes as the death toll due to the consumption of spurious toddy is increasing, causing concern over the use of alprazolam, chloral hydrate and other substances in its making.

According to a report by The Hindu, the government is considering the excise department’s proposal to shut down toddy shops in the ORR limits.

Toddy shops closed in 2004

The incident in Kukatpally has led to a discussion on the closure of toddy shops by the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh in 2004 due to a similar incident. As per data compiled by the excise department, there are 454 toddy shops operating within ORR limits, functioning under 390 cooperative societies.

These include 53 shops in Hyderabad, 50 in Secunderabad, 79 in Malkajgiri of Rangareddy district, 52 in Medchal, 158 in Saroornagar and 62 in Shamshabad.