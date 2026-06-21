Three employees held for gold theft at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three employees of a jewellery showroom in Jubilee Hills were arrested on Friday, June 19, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments weighing around 76 gram.

The accused have been identified as Bhukya Shiva Kumar, Vaddaram Prakash and Patri Govardhan.

According to local reports, the accused stole the ornaments from SKT Gold and Diamonds over the span of a year, and the thefts only came to light during internal checks. The first theft reportedly took place on July 13, 2025, when a gold chain weighing 38 gram went missing from the showroom.

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Then, during a routine stock verification on March 25, three sets of gold earrings weighing around 8.2 gram were flagged as missing. On June 10, a 5.28 gram gold ring and a 24.8 gram gold chain also went missing.

A case was registered at Jubilee Hills Police Station based on the owner’s complaint. After verifying CCTV footage, the accused were arrested at the Peddamma Gudi Metro Station on Friday.

A gold ring suspected to be part of the stolen property was also recovered from their possession. An investigation is underway to recover the rest of the property.