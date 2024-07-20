Telangana: 3 engineering students killed in accident near ORR

The police attribute the accident to overspeeding.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 20th July 2024 1:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three engineering students were killed when they rammed their car into a tanker near Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Dundigal on Friday evening, July 19.

The deceased have been identified as Akula Akshay, Hari and Asmith, all in their early 20s. Two other students – Jashwanth and Navneet – sustained severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Medchal.

All three victims were students of a college in Bachupally.

The police said the students were heading towards Bowrampet in a Skoda Rapid to have tea when the accident took place.

Akshay, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle on the service road. The car veered off to the right and hit a chemical tanker coming in the opposite direction. The three Akshay, Asmith and Hari died on the spot.

The police attribute the accident to overspeeding.

