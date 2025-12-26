Three from Telangana killed in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: At least three people from Telangana were killed in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, December 25.

The accident occurred near Ankireddypalem in Guntur district when the bus was returning from Tirupati. The deceased were identified as Sushila, 64, Venkayyah, 70 and Mahesh, 28. They are natives of Suryapet district in Telangana.

At least four people were killed in an accident in AP's Nandyal district on Thursday.



The accident occurred late on Thursday night when the car was proceeding towards Nandyal at high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the road divider, crossed into the oncoming… pic.twitter.com/QpvRsc1E4E — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 26, 2025

After being alerted, the Nallapadu police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary.

Four killed in accident in Nandyal

In a separate incident, four people were killed in an accident in AP’s Nandyal district on Thursday.

The accident occurred late on Thursday night when the car was proceeding towards Nandyal at high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the road divider, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a private bus bound for Arunachalam.

“Four persons died on the spot, while two others were shifted to a hospital at Nandyal, where they are undergoing treatment,” Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Pramod Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

