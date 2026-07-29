Three girls flee Hyderabad by train, traced via Instagram

Investigators found that one of the girls was carrying a mobile phone and using Instagram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Instagram logo
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three minor girls who had allegedly fled their home on July 24 after being scolded by their parents were found on a train in Madhya Pradesh and reunited with their family, police said on Wednesday, July 29.

According to the police, the girls left their house at 3 pm and took an auto-rickshaw from Katedan to Budvel Railway Station. They proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station and boarded the Dakshin Express bound for Delhi.

A missing complaint was registered by one of the girls’ mothers at Mailardevpally Police Station on July 25, after which five special teams were formed.

Subhan Bakery

Investigators found that one of the girls was carrying a mobile phone and using Instagram. Through her account, police traced the linked mobile number and determined its location.

The train was intercepted at Bina Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, and the girls were safely brought back to Hyderabad. After completing the required legal formalities and counselling, they were handed over to their respective parents.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button