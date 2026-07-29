Three girls flee Hyderabad by train, traced via Instagram

Hyderabad: Three minor girls who had allegedly fled their home on July 24 after being scolded by their parents were found on a train in Madhya Pradesh and reunited with their family, police said on Wednesday, July 29.

According to the police, the girls left their house at 3 pm and took an auto-rickshaw from Katedan to Budvel Railway Station. They proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station and boarded the Dakshin Express bound for Delhi.

A missing complaint was registered by one of the girls’ mothers at Mailardevpally Police Station on July 25, after which five special teams were formed.

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Investigators found that one of the girls was carrying a mobile phone and using Instagram. Through her account, police traced the linked mobile number and determined its location.

The train was intercepted at Bina Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, and the girls were safely brought back to Hyderabad. After completing the required legal formalities and counselling, they were handed over to their respective parents.