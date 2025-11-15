Three held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 1.48 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department arrested three persons in separate cases of drug peddling in Hyderabad on Friday, November 14 and seized 1.48 kg ganja from them.

In the first case, the excise officials raided the Jinsi Chouraha area in Dhoolpet and arrested the accused, identified as Narendra Singh.

The excise officials seized 1.152 kg of ganja from Singh, and two others, identified as Vijayalakshmi and Bijima Di Bai are absconding.

Two arrested in Balapur

In the second case, two persons were arrested for transporting ganja in an auto rickshaw at Balapur Mithani Road. Special Task Force led by circle inspector Nagaraju arrested the accused identified as Dumpa Srinivas and Kaveti Vijay Kumar.

The excise officials seized 331 grams of ganja and the autorickshaw from the accused. The seized items were handed over to Saroornagar excise station.