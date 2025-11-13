Two held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 1300 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department arrested two persons, including a woman, for drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 1,300 kg ganja from them on Wednesday, November 12.

The accused were identified as 1.Bishe Avinas, 27 a resident of Dhoolpet and Kalavati Bai, 59 both residents of Dhoolpet. They were arrested while carrying dry ganja on a bike in Jiyaguda. The special task force of the excise department, along with the Dhoolpet excise station team, arrested the accused during a vehicle inspection drive based on a tip-off.

Two other accused, identified as Jai Singh, 21 and Kailash Singh, 25, who are also residents of Dhoolpet are absconding.

Previous incident

The Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 8, arrested a man for drug peddling in Hyderabad. 1.2 kg of ganja was seized from the accused.

he accused was identified as Naren Singh. The excise department arrested Singh from Dhoolpet following a raid based on a tip off.

In a separate incident, the special task force team led by circle inspector Bhiksha Reddy arrested one person identified as Somanna for transporting ginger and jaggery from Hyderabad to Suryapet.