Excise dept nabs one for drug peddling in Hyderabad; 1.2 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 8, arrested a man for drug peddling in Hyderabad. 1.2 kg of ganja was seized from the accused.

The accused was identified as Naren Singh. The excise department arrested Singh from Dhoolpet following a raid based on a tip off.

In a separate incident, the special task force team led by circle inspector Bhiksha Reddy arrested one person identified as Somanna for transporting ginger and jaggery from Hyderabad to Suryapet.

The excised department seized 45 kg of ginger and 180 kg of jaggery.

Two individuals, including a home guard, were arrested by the Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 8, for allegedly smuggling ganja in a car tyre.

According to excise officials, the accused Nilambar Mirkan was contacted by Umakant Nagar from Odisha’s Malkangiri district to transport ganja to Hyderabad.

However, he was caught in the act at a vehicle checkpoint near Ramoji Film City. Initially, officials found no trace of the contraband; however, they later noticed signs of tampering on the spare tyre stored in the car’s boot and uncovered four packets of ganja weighing up to 15 kg from it.