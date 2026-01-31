Three held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 1.76 kg ganja seized

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2026 2:25 pm IST
Three drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday, January 31, arrested three people in two separate cases of alleged drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 1.76 kg of ganja.

In the first case, two people, Kishore Singh and Surender Singh, were arrested in Dhoolpet for possessing 1.532 kg of ganja during a vehicle inspection by the Special Task Force Team (STF) of the Telangana excise department.

According to the STF, six other accused, identified as Anand Agrawal, Sunil Singh, Kamini Bai, Sneha Bai, Roop Singh, and Swapna Bai are currently absconding. A case has been registered against all of them. Surender and Kishore were handed over to the Dhoolpet excise police station along with the seized drug.

Drug peddler held in Ameerpet

In the second case, the excise officials arrested a man identified as Jadhav for selling ganja near the Ameerpet excise station and seized 231 grams of the drug from him. Jadhav and the seized contraband were handed over to the excise station.

