Three held for duping Hyderabad trader of Rs 19 crore via fake KYC site

One accused is from Hyderabad while the other two hail from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. They have cheated several victims across the country.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th February 2026 9:48 pm IST
bitcoins and cryptocurrency
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad arrested three people for allegedly robbing cryptocurrency worth Rs 19 crore (USDT 21,04,089) from a 44-year-old trader via a fake KYC verification website.

According to the trader’s complaint, he was approached by accused Sushim Shripati Gaikwad from Pune and Srikanth from Hyderabad, who expressed interest in buying United States Dollar Tether (USDT). They told him his TRON wallet should be KYC (Know Your Customer) verified.

Believing them, the trader clicked on trontag.org, provided by the scammers, filled his details and connected his TRON wallet.

Add as a preferred source on Google

As soon as he did that, his entire cryptocurrency balance, USDT 21,04,089 (Rs 19,10,54,437), was transferred into Gaikwad and Srikanth’s TRON wallet without the trader’s knowledge.

Police registered a complaint under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Along with Gaikwad and Srikanth, police also arrested Lucky Choudhary from Jaipur, who is believed to have designed the website. Police said the trio have cheated several victims across the country.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Four mobile phones and two laptops were seized from the accused.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th February 2026 9:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button