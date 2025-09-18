Three held for duping local of Rs 10,000 via dating app in Hyderabad

By Abhinit Raaj

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested three people on Wednesday, September 17, for allegedly looting a 28-year-old local of Rs 10,000 after luring the person through a dating app in Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Sohail, 24; Mohd Maqdoom Ali, 25 and Mohd Abdul Wasif, 25; all residents of Rajendranagar.

Police said the victim is a resident of Vattepally. They created an account on Grindr, a dating app that caters exclusively to the LGBTQIA community.

Soon after, they received a message from one of the accused, Sohail, requesting a meeting.

According to Rajendranagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) T Srinivas, the victim knew Sohail. “After luring the person to an isolated place, Sohail, Maqdoom and Wasif forced them to transfer Rs. 10,000 to an e-wallet and snatched their mobile phone,” the police officer told Siasat.com.

The police refused to give further details. A case has been registered.

