Hyderabad: 2 held for luring 21-year-old on dating app, extorted Rs 47,000

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested on Saturday, January 4 for allegedly luring a 21-year-old through a dating app and extorting Rs 47,000.

The accused have been identified as Shoeb Khan and Mohd Sohail.

According to reports, the duo allegedly used a dating app to trap and blackmail victims. One of the victims who was lured to an isolated spot in Arsh Mahal, filed a complaint claiming he was attacked by the accused and paid them online.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused within 24 hours. Additionally, Rs 31,000 was recovered from the suspects.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, Madhapur police apprehended seven accused persons: Aakash Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Akshat Narula, Tarun, Shiv Raj Nayak, Rohith Kumar and Cherkupally Sai Kumar, who were cheating people after contacting them through a dating app in a new case of scam.