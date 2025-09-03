Three held for illegal liquor sale worth Rs 50K in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police, along with South Zone Task Force, arrested three people for illegally procuring and selling liquor worth Rs 50,000 without a license on Wednesday, September 3.

About 195 bottles of liquor, amounting to nearly 70 litres of various brands, were seized.

Also Read Hyderabad software engineer sentenced to 20 yrs for sexual exploitation

Police arrested 50-year-old Shobha Rani, who is named as the prime accused. Previously, Rani had 33 cases registered against her. According to police, she purchased liquor in bulk from nearby wine shops and sold it illegally from her residence.

The other accused and her accomplices, 26-year-old Deepak Kumar and 21-year-old Nitish Kumar, transported liquor on motorcycles to customers.

All three have been handed over to the Chatrinaka police station. A case has been registered under the Telangana State Excise Act. Further investigations are underway.