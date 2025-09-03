Hyderabad software engineer sentenced to 20 yrs for sexual exploitation

Hyderabad: A court sentenced a 42-year-old man to 20 years in jail on Tuesday, September 2, for sexually exploiting a woman in Hyderabad on the pretext of marriage.

Accused Swagat Kumar Bhoi, a software engineer by profession, met the complainant woman in 2017. They soon entered into a relationship and became physically intimate. However, when she insisted for marriage, Bhoi threatened her.

Based on her complaint, the Hyderabad police registered a case on November 28, 2017, and subsequently arrested the software engineer.

The court sentenced Bhoi to 20 years of jail time and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,100 on him.

In another case, a man was sentenced to jail for raping a five-year-old UKG student. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and awarded the victim Rs 8 lakh in compensation.

The trial, which began just four months ago, concluded with the court relying heavily on the testimony of the young girl, whose statement was corroborated by her parents, school staff, and medical reports.