Three held for murder of friend over petty issue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three individuals were apprehended by Nagole police on Thursday, March 21, for their alleged involvement in their friend’s murder.

The victim, D Mallikarjun, 28, had a long-standing acquaintance with accused Koppula Arjun Yadav, 41, Kunchala Omkar, 30, and Mallela Mahesh, 34. All accused have prior criminal records.

After becoming addicted to alcohol, Mallikarjun, a driver, started pressing his friends for money, according to the police.

A fight broke out between Mahesh and Mallikarjun on March 18 over trivial matters, and as a result, Mallikarjun attacked Mahesh with a knife, seriously injuring his right hand. Then Mahesh and the others kidnapped Mallikarjun from his home, drove him to the Musi riverbed, and stabbed him to death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar zone, A Krishnaiah, said, “The accused were traced during a vehicle check at Nagole.”