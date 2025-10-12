Three held in Bengaluru for possessing over 40 kg of hydroponic ganja

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, arrested three individuals and seized a total of 45.4 kg hydroponic ganja and 6 kg of Psilocybin mushrooms.

According to a press release, two out of the three accused were arrested earlier. They were travelling from Colombo to Bengaluru. Upon interrogation, they revealed the third accused’s name and their handler, a Sri Lankan national, who was to arrive on a later flight.

The authorities arrested the Sri Lankan national and seized another 14 kg of hydroponic ganja and 2 kg of Psilocybin mushrooms. The drugs were hidden in 250 vacuum-sealed food tins.

A case has been registered and further investigations.

This year, NCB Bengaluru has successfully seized 220 kg of hydroponic ganja across 18 cases and arrested 45 people from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the release stated.

Hydroponic ganja vs Indian ganja

According to NCB, hydroponic ganja is an ‘elite’ party drug with strong psychoactive effects. the drug is mainly smuggled from Thailand.

Hydroponic ganja is grown in controlled environments. It contains up to 2 percent of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) versus about 5 percent, which is traditionally found in Indian ganja.

Smugglers conceal it in tetra packs, chocolate bars, food packaging, clothing and vacuum-sealed tins or pouches to mask the odour and evade scanners. Shipments often transit through third countries such as Dubai, Colombo or Kathmandu, since direct flights from Bangkok face greater scrutiny.



