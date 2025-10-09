Excise dept seizes 20 kg Ganja in Abdullapurmet, arrests man

Hyderabad: The Excise department officials seized 20.8 kg Ganja worth Rs 11 lakh in Abdullapurmet on Wednesday, October 8. A man from Odisha was arrested.

The accused was identified as Nabhi Nayak, aka Hari. Nayak had packed ganja into four bags and placed them in the luggage compartment of a bus. He travelled in the same bus as a passenger. Excise Enforcement Inspector AES Jeevan Kiran, CI Subhash Chander, and their team intercepted the bus near Ramoji Film City and searched.

Following the inspection, officials found four bags filled with ganja. The contraband was weighed and found to be 20.6 kg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had earlier been arrested by the SOT police in Raidurgam for smuggling large quantities of ganja.

Also Read Special Pulse Polio drive in Hyderabad, 5 other Telangana districts on Oct 12

Nayak was again attempting to bring in a new consignment of Ganja from Odisha when the enforcement team nabbed him.

The seized ganja and the accused were handed over to Hayathnagar Excise Station for further investigation.