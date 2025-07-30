Three held with 8 kg ganja in Hayathnagar, NDPS case booked

Hyderabad: Three people were apprehended by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials for transporting ganja in a car on Tuesday night, July 30, at Hayathnagar. The P&E team seized eight kilograms of the weed from them.

On information of three individuals transporting ganja from Malkangiri in Odisha to the city in a car, the P&E Hayathnagar team kept a vigil. On Tuesday night, the police tracked down the car and, on checking, found ganja wrapped in small packets.

According to the officials, Hari Shankar, a native of Odisha, came in contact with Hussain, who is a native of Assam. Shankar was supplying the ganja to Hussain, who would sell it, and both of them shared the profit.

Hussain took the help of one person, Sandeep, in the sale of the ganja.

On Tuesday night, the three persons were apprehended while they were with ganja at Hayathnagar. A case is booked under the NDPS Act.