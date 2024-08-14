Three held with drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people, including a Nigerian national, were arrested here for allegedly peddling drugs and drug substances weighing 256 grams was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

On credible information the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team conducted joint operation along with Banjara Hills Police and apprehended three people. They also seized 256 grams of multiple drugs, a car, net cash Rs 2,260, five mobile phones all worth Rs 1.10 crore, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The Nigerian national, a drug supplier, and two people from Bhopal were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

“In this case all the offenders are drug addicts, and indulging in selling multiple drugs to peddlers, sub peddlers and consumers hand to hand on cash payment to avoid apprehension from the Police,” the release said.

Narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, charas was recovered from the three persons.