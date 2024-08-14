Traffic restrictions around Golconda Fort for Independence Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have announced restrictions to be followed during Independence Day on August,15, around the Golconda Fort. The restrictions will remain in place from 6 am to noon.

The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (White), and B (Blue) car pass holders who have been invited for Independence Day.

All the invitees with A (Gold), A (White), and B (Blue) car passes coming from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Mehdipatnam side are requested to come via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take a left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar Houz.

Fly over Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda Junction, and take a right turn towards Makkai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate. After alighting at the Fort Main Gate, “A (Gold)” car pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road opposite the Fort main gate towards Fateh Darwaza Road.

“A (white)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at the Golconda Bus stop (17.384977, 78.403576), which is at a distance of 50 meters from the Fort Main Gate. “B (Blue)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at the Foot Ball Ground.

“C (Green)” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs and Banjara Darwaza should take an immediate left turn and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground, and “C (Green)” Car Pass holders coming from Langar House under flyover via Fateh Darwaza should take a right turn at Bada bazaar and park their vehicles at Owaisi/GGHMC Play Ground, which is 500 meters away from the Main Gate of Golconda Fort.

“D (Red)” Car pass holders are requested to take the route of Shaikpet Nala, Tolichowki, Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, and alight at Priyadarshini School and park their vehicles.

“E” (Black) car pass holders, i.e., the general public coming to the venue in their vehicles, are requested to come via: Under the Langer House fly-over, proceed towards Fateh Darwaza, and park their vehicles at HUDA Park (17.379521, 78.413464).

The general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs and Deccan Park. They can also board the free RTC buses provided at both places to reach the venue.

After the celebrations are over, the vehicles of A (Gold), A (White), and B (Blue) car pass holders will exit through Makkai Darwaza, Ramdev Guda, and Langar House.

The vehicles with a “C” car pass will exit through Bada Bazaar, Fateh Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza, and Seven Tombs. The vehicles with “D” car passes will exit via Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs. The vehicles with “E” passes, i.e., the general public should exit through the same routes through which they have come.

All the invitees have been requested to prominently display their car passes on the left side of the windscreen glass of their vehicles for easy identification and guidance. They have also been requested to come on time, as indicated in the invitation cards and cooperate with the traffic police, who are manning the routes, alighting points, and parking places.

Traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction, and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted between 8:00 am and 10:00 am on a need basis.