Three Hyderabad students among top 10 toppers of JEE Advanced 2024

Overall, 1,80,200 candidates appeared for both papers of the JEE Advanced, with 48,248, including 7,964 females, qualifying.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th June 2024 11:46 am IST
Hyderabad: Three students from Hyderabad have bagged spots in the list of top 10 toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, one of India’s most challenging exams.

Hyderabad students secured third, fifth, tenth ranks

Bhogalapalli Sandesh led the way with an all-India third rank, scoring 338 marks, as announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday.

Two other Hyderabad students, Putti Kushal Kumar and Alladaboina SDB Sidhvik Suhas, achieved remarkable success, securing fifth and tenth ranks, respectively.

Sandesh, whose parents are government school teachers, also topped the IIT-Madras zone, which includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Kushal Kumar, ranked fifth with 334 marks, also intends to pursue computer science and engineering at IIT-Bombay. Sidhvik Suhas, who secured the tenth rank, credited his success to consistent 10-12 hour study sessions.

Ved Lahoti bagged first spot in list of toppers of JEE Advanced

This year, Ved Lahoti from the IIT-Delhi zone topped the JEE Advanced with a record-breaking 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT-Bombay zone was the top female candidate with 332 marks and an all-India rank of seven.

Overall, 1,80,200 candidates appeared for both papers of the JEE Advanced, with 48,248, including 7,964 females, qualifying. The Joint Seat Allocation (JOSAA) counselling will commence today.

