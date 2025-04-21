Three including infant killed in accident in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: Three persons, including an infant, died in an accident in Telangana’s Medak district on Monday, April 21, following a collision between two cars.
The accident occurred near Venkatraopet on the Venkat Rao Pet bridge in Kowdipalli mandal. Nine people, including children, were travelling in the vehicles during the accident. A family from Shahpurnagar was on its way to a dargah in Kocharam.
The six other injured people were moved to the Narsapur government hospital for treatment.
The deceased were identified as Ali, 45, Azeem Begum, 40 and Ghouse, a one-year-old boy who is their grandson. Speaking to Siasat.com, Koudipally police sub-inspector Ranjit Reddy said, “The accident occurred between 12:00-1:00 am when the two cars moving in opposite directions collided with each other.”
A case of negligent driving has been registered under sections 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).