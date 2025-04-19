Mortal remains of Telangana workers killed in Dubai sent back

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of two men from Telangana, who were allegedly killed by a Pakistani colleague in Dubai last week, were repatriated to their native places in Nirmal and Jagtial districts on Saturday morning, April 19.

The Emirates flight carrying the remains landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad at 10 am.

Also Read 2 Telangana men killed, 2 more injured by Pakistani man in Dubai

Upon arrival at the airport’s cargo facility, members of the of the Advisory committee on Gulf Migrant Workers Welfare paid their respects before the bodies were transported to their respective hometowns in separate ambulances, following the completion of formalities.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Ashtapu Premsagar from Soan village in Nirmal district, and 45-year-old Swargam Srinivas from Dharmapuri mandal in Jagtial district.

Mortal remains of Ashtapu Premsagar being taken out of the vehicle for final rites.

People pay floral tribute to the mortal remains of Ashtapu Premsagar in Nirmal district.

Villagers carry the coffin of Ashtapu Premsagar as part of the funeral rites.

Hundreds join the funeral procession of Ashtapu Premsagar in his native village.

Both were tragically killed in a violent incident at their workplace, Modern Bakery LLC, located in Dubai’s Al Quoz industrial area. The victims were fatally stabbed on Friday, April 11, reportedly during a communal dispute with a Pakistani coworker.

Also Read Telangana representatives visit Nirmal village to console family of slain Dubai worker

Dubai Police have arrested the Pakistani national in connection with the double murder, which also claimed the life of another Telangana resident.

As part of the Telangana state government’s Non-Resident Indian (NRI) relief policy, the bereaved families will receive Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, an outsourcing job for one family member, and a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.