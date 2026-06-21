Three Indian-flagged oil tankers cross Strait of Hormuz safely

The tankers are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1.

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Oil tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf amid maritime tensions and regional conflicts.
Maritime traffic moves through Strait of Hormuz near Oman. Photo: Reuters

Three Indian-flagged oil tankers carrying more than 8.6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of cargo and 94 Indian crew members have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

The tankers — Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald — are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1.

In a post on X on Saturday, June 20, Sonowal said authorities were coordinating with relevant agencies to safeguard India’s maritime interests and ensure the security of the country’s seafarers and energy supply routes.

Subhan Bakery

Transit comes amid renewed tensions

The crossing comes amid uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that handles a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.

The route briefly reopened after the United States and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday, June 18, aimed at ending months of conflict. Under the deal, Washington eased sanctions on Tehran, allowing Iran to resume oil exports, while Iran agreed to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

However, Iran announced fresh restrictions on movement through the strait on Saturday ahead of talks with US negotiators in Switzerland. Tehran said the decision was linked to what it described as Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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